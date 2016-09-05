One dead, two injured in Ahoskie shoo...

One dead, two injured in Ahoskie shooting

Sep 5, 2016 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

One man was killed and two others were injured during a shooting in Ahoskie early Monday morning, according to the Ahoskie Police Department. Ahoskie Police received reports of the shooting at 2:49 a.m. The incident occurred near the McDonald's in the 1400 block of E. Memorial Drive.

