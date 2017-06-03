Town of Afton asking residents not to...

Town of Afton asking residents not to water outside this weekend

21 hrs ago

The Town of Afton will be repairing some water lines and need to ensure that they still have adequate fire flow protection in the tanks according to town administrator Jonathan Teichert. "We are asking Afton residents to please not water outside this weekend," he said.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lincoln County was issued at June 03 at 1:50PM MDT

