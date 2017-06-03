Town of Afton asking residents not to water outside this weekend
The Town of Afton will be repairing some water lines and need to ensure that they still have adequate fire flow protection in the tanks according to town administrator Jonathan Teichert. "We are asking Afton residents to please not water outside this weekend," he said.
