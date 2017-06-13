Small library prepared by Girl Scout ...

Small library prepared by Girl Scout Troop 1127

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Star Valley Independent

Star Valley's Girl Scout Troop 1127 completed a community service project during the first week of June. Under the direction of Troop Leader Savanah Layland, they built and donated a small library collection in front of the Salt River Salon at 571 S. Washington St. in Afton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Afton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Plans being made to drain Palisades, deconstruc... Apr '17 David willson 1
Obamas rope (Nov '12) Apr '14 Conservative Justin 2
Music List (Dec '13) Dec '13 ItDoesGetBetter 3
the new way to da te online!! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Michal Henrikson 1
News From biggest burger to 'Biggest Loser' (Feb '11) Jul '13 jdmdusa 9
News Independent Obituaries: April 17, 2013 (Jun '13) Jun '13 Sheral Taylorr 1
custom design upholstery (Dec '12) Mar '13 pappy 2
See all Afton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Afton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lincoln County was issued at June 14 at 9:54AM MDT

Afton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Afton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Afton, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC