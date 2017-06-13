Small library prepared by Girl Scout Troop 1127
Star Valley's Girl Scout Troop 1127 completed a community service project during the first week of June. Under the direction of Troop Leader Savanah Layland, they built and donated a small library collection in front of the Salt River Salon at 571 S. Washington St. in Afton.
