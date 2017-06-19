RVFD Repeats as State Fire Drill Team Champs
The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department won its second consecutive Drill Team State Championship in competition with other fire departments this past week in Afton at the 85th annual Wyoming State Fireman's Association Convention. Team members are Buddy Armstrong, drill captain, and Cory Lucas, Matt Lee, Ryan Hutchins, Mike Hutchinson and E.J. Martinez.
