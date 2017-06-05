Funeral services for Sheila Stoddard (Buttars) Albrecht
Funeral services for Sheila Stoddard Albrecht will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Afton 4th Ward LDS Chapel. A viewing will take place one hour before the services at the church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Afton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plans being made to drain Palisades, deconstruc...
|Apr '17
|David willson
|1
|Obamas rope (Nov '12)
|Apr '14
|Conservative Justin
|2
|Music List (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|ItDoesGetBetter
|3
|the new way to da te online!! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Michal Henrikson
|1
|From biggest burger to 'Biggest Loser' (Feb '11)
|Jul '13
|jdmdusa
|9
|Independent Obituaries: April 17, 2013 (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Sheral Taylorr
|1
|custom design upholstery (Dec '12)
|Mar '13
|pappy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Afton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC