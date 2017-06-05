Funeral services for Sheila Stoddard ...

Funeral services for Sheila Stoddard (Buttars) Albrecht

Funeral services for Sheila Stoddard Albrecht will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Afton 4th Ward LDS Chapel. A viewing will take place one hour before the services at the church.

