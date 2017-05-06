Wind takes down trees in Afton area

Saturday May 6 Read more: Star Valley Independent

Spring time in Wyoming can be an adventure and when sunny skies gave way to darker clouds and a brief wind storm, there were some trees who did not survive the gusts which were more than 50 miles per hour. Emergency crews were dispatched via the siren in Afton and this image of a large tree breaking off stopped traffic flow from U.S. 89 turning into the Broulims grocery store.

