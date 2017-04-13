SVI Radio temporarily off-air in transition to main street Afton
SVI Radio is in the middle of a move from the previous location on U.S. Highway 238 to 360 S. Washington St. in downtown Afton. Moving radio signals from one location to another is a complicated process and currently the station is off the air while making final adjustments.
