BYU-Idaho Collegiate Singers to perform free Easter concert in Afton
A free community Easter convert by the Collegiate Singers from Brigham Young University-Idaho will be performed Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m. in the Star Valley High School Auditorium in Afton. The "Sounds of Easter" concert is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and all community residents are invited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.
Add your comments below
Afton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas rope (Nov '12)
|Apr '14
|Conservative Justin
|2
|Music List (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|ItDoesGetBetter
|3
|the new way to da te online!! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Michal Henrikson
|1
|From biggest burger to 'Biggest Loser' (Feb '11)
|Jul '13
|jdmdusa
|9
|Independent Obituaries: April 17, 2013 (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Sheral Taylorr
|1
|custom design upholstery (Dec '12)
|Mar '13
|pappy
|2
|custom design upholstery (Dec '12)
|Dec '12
|guiedo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Afton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC