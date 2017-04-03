How to live like a king on $100 a nig...

How to live like a king on $100 a night at Kodiak Mountain Resort

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: SnoWest

Ever since our stay at the Kodiak Mountain Resort in Afton, Wyoming, we have been very reluctant to spend the $120-$150 on a Holiday Inn or comparable hotel room. For a mere $100 a night Kodiak Mountain Resort offers a lavish, private, log cabin with nothing but the best technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SnoWest.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Afton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obamas rope (Nov '12) Apr '14 Conservative Justin 2
Music List (Dec '13) Dec '13 ItDoesGetBetter 3
the new way to da te online!! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Michal Henrikson 1
News From biggest burger to 'Biggest Loser' (Feb '11) Jul '13 jdmdusa 9
News Independent Obituaries: April 17, 2013 (Jun '13) Jun '13 Sheral Taylorr 1
custom design upholstery (Dec '12) Mar '13 pappy 2
custom design upholstery (Dec '12) Dec '12 guiedo 1
See all Afton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Afton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lincoln County was issued at April 05 at 8:22AM MDT

Afton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Afton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Afton, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,632 • Total comments across all topics: 280,087,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC