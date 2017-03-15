Funeral services for Janeve Draney Sw...

Funeral services for Janeve Draney Swenson

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Star Valley Independent

Funeral services for Janeve Draney Swenson will be held Saturday, March 18, at 11 a.m. in the Osmond Ward LDS Chapel.

