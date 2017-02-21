Polaris Pro Racers Dominate Stock Classes At Afton Hillclimb
Polaris hillclimbers earned 20 Pro podium spots, led by Erin Beukelman, who had three podium finishes and won 1000 Improved Stock and Improved Stock King of the Hill. Polaris dominated the Stock classes, claiming all 15 spots in the 600 Stock final and first through seventh in 700 Stock.
