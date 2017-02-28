Afton woman killed in Tuesday's accid...

Afton woman killed in Tuesday's accident involving 2 additional Star Valley residents

Tuesday Feb 28

A Star Valley woman was killed in a car accident Tuesday afternoon on US-26 while driving around Palisades Reservoir. Idaho State Police say that at about 2:30 p.m., Ianne W. Henry, 77, of Afton was driving eastbound in a 2014 Subaru.

Afton, WY

