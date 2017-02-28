Afton woman killed in Tuesday's accident involving 2 additional Star Valley residents
A Star Valley woman was killed in a car accident Tuesday afternoon on US-26 while driving around Palisades Reservoir. Idaho State Police say that at about 2:30 p.m., Ianne W. Henry, 77, of Afton was driving eastbound in a 2014 Subaru.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Afton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas rope (Nov '12)
|Apr '14
|Conservative Justin
|2
|Music List (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|ItDoesGetBetter
|3
|the new way to da te online!! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Michal Henrikson
|1
|From biggest burger to 'Biggest Loser' (Feb '11)
|Jul '13
|jdmdusa
|9
|Independent Obituaries: April 17, 2013 (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Sheral Taylorr
|1
|custom design upholstery (Dec '12)
|Mar '13
|pappy
|2
|custom design upholstery (Dec '12)
|Dec '12
|guiedo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Afton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC