News Briefs: December 26, 2016

6 hrs ago Read more: Star Valley Independent

Upgrades for Silver Star: Silver Star Communications reports improvements in the Afton area over the past year, upgrading its entire fixed wireless internet system, including construction of a new Osmond tower, fed by fiber-optic cable. With acquisition expences and equipment upgrades, the company invested $2 million in broadband improvements.

