Norma Mills

Norma Lee Mills, 84, of Knob Noster, Missouri, died Sunday, April 17, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg, Missouri. Visitation is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Sweeney-Philips and Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DigitalBURG.