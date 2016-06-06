Norma Mills
Norma Lee Mills, 84, of Knob Noster, Missouri, died Sunday, April 17, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg, Missouri. Visitation is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Sweeney-Philips and Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg.
