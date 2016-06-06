Norma Mills

Norma Mills

Next Story Prev Story
Jun 6, 2016 Read more: DigitalBURG

Norma Lee Mills, 84, of Knob Noster, Missouri, died Sunday, April 17, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg, Missouri. Visitation is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Sweeney-Philips and Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DigitalBURG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Adrian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hookup (Jan '16) Dec 19 steffee 2
local policeman (Jul '10) Dec 19 steffee 15
2 hot blondes twin sisters? Dec 14 cbtme 2
News Clinton man charged with murder in 10-year-old ... (May '11) Nov 27 Big c 3
News Pit Bulls North Kansas City ponders a ban Pit B... (Jun '06) Nov '16 Kay Smay 429
Butler, wow, what happened.....?! (Jan '16) Oct '16 Ratasa 2
is this gods punishment for our bigotry? (Dec '15) Oct '16 Ratasa 2
See all Adrian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Adrian Forum Now

Adrian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Adrian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Adrian, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,962

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC