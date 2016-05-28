Community coping with loss of girl in...

Community coping with loss of girl in freak rodeo accident

Next Story Prev Story
May 28, 2016 Read more: News Tribune

A 12-year-old Missouri girl's death in a freak rodeo accident has many in her community struggling to find words to express their grief for a family who has lived there for generations. Kalee Chandler had just finished her barrel-racing run last Saturday night at an event in Adrian for a veterans' charity when her horse, Sarrley, appeared to have a heart attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Adrian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hookup (Jan '16) Dec 19 steffee 2
local policeman (Jul '10) Dec 19 steffee 15
2 hot blondes twin sisters? Dec 14 cbtme 2
News Clinton man charged with murder in 10-year-old ... (May '11) Nov 27 Big c 3
News Pit Bulls North Kansas City ponders a ban Pit B... (Jun '06) Nov '16 Kay Smay 429
Butler, wow, what happened.....?! (Jan '16) Oct '16 Ratasa 2
is this gods punishment for our bigotry? (Dec '15) Oct '16 Ratasa 2
See all Adrian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Adrian Forum Now

Adrian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Adrian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Adrian, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,960

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC