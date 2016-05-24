Butler barrel rider, 12, dies in freak accident in Adrian
Kalee Chandler was doing her routine Saturday night in Adrian, Missouri. At the end of her run, her horse headed toward the gates and collapsed after having an apparent heart attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBC-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Adrian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dustin Manson (Dec '12)
|Mon
|Dustin manson
|4
|Hookup (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|steffee
|2
|local policeman (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|steffee
|15
|2 hot blondes twin sisters?
|Dec '16
|cbtme
|2
|Clinton man charged with murder in 10-year-old ... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Big c
|3
|Pit Bulls North Kansas City ponders a ban Pit B... (Jun '06)
|Nov '16
|Kay Smay
|429
|youngs mansion (Apr '09)
|Aug '15
|Anonymous
|20
Find what you want!
Search Adrian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC