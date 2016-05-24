Butler barrel rider, 12, dies in frea...

Butler barrel rider, 12, dies in freak accident in Adrian

Next Story Prev Story
May 24, 2016 Read more: KMBC-TV

Kalee Chandler was doing her routine Saturday night in Adrian, Missouri. At the end of her run, her horse headed toward the gates and collapsed after having an apparent heart attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBC-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Adrian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dustin Manson (Dec '12) Mon Dustin manson 4
Hookup (Jan '16) Dec '16 steffee 2
local policeman (Jul '10) Dec '16 steffee 15
2 hot blondes twin sisters? Dec '16 cbtme 2
News Clinton man charged with murder in 10-year-old ... (May '11) Nov '16 Big c 3
News Pit Bulls North Kansas City ponders a ban Pit B... (Jun '06) Nov '16 Kay Smay 429
youngs mansion (Apr '09) Aug '15 Anonymous 20
See all Adrian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Adrian Forum Now

Adrian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Adrian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Adrian, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,463,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC