12-year-old girl dies in tragic rodeo...

12-year-old girl dies in tragic rodeo accident after horse collapses

May 23, 2016

A 12-year-old Missouri girl died after she was crushed during a tragic rodeo accident over the weekend, officials confirmed Monday. Kalee Chandler was riding in a rodeo in Adrian, Mo.

Adrian, MO

