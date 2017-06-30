Blame For Collin County Growing Pains Rests on State, Regional, and Local Officials
On July 1, the Dallas Morning News ran a lengthy report on how Collin Country's tremendous growth and economic success is beginning to frustrate residents. The frustrations run the gamut of the usual urban growing pains: schools are crowding, roads are crowding, land is disappearing, and increased density is changing community character.
