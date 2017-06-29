Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: ...

Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: Fourth of July 2017 Edition

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: D Magazine

Because we're heading into a big weekend, loaded with explosions in the sky and action on the ground , we've already covered some of this. But again, with gusto, and with events beyond the usual assortment of red, white, and blue to-dos, here are things to do this weekend and onward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Addison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForzoil 9,839
Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas... 9 hr ADuv 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 13 hr neighbor 1,867
i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump 14 hr impeach trump 1
News Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil... 22 hr amy donovan 1
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Wed WarForOil 3
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Wed ThomasA 117
See all Addison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Addison Forum Now

Addison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Addison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Addison, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,214 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC