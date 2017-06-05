Things To Do In Dallas This Week: June 5-8
Several of this country's hottest buttons , including immigration and race, get firmly pressed in Native Gardens , in which feuding neighbors find it difficult to share their American dreams. The play is performed tonight at WaterTower Theatre, and runs through the 25th in Addison.
