Things To Do In Dallas This Week: June 5-8

Several of this country's hottest buttons , including immigration and race, get firmly pressed in Native Gardens , in which feuding neighbors find it difficult to share their American dreams. The play is performed tonight at WaterTower Theatre, and runs through the 25th in Addison.

