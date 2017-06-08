Continue reading This week's top commercial real estate transactions

Continue reading This week's top comm...

Thursday Jun 8

A North Texas family trust has sold the 103,054 square foot Las Colinas Distribution Center 4 and 5 on nearly six acres at 3242-50 N. Skyway Circle and 3241-51 W. Story Rd. in Irving to Gretzinger Investment Group LLC. Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services brokered the sale. Frontier Equity LLC bought Hutton Court, a 52,613 square foot industrial office and warehouse at 1920 Hutton Court in Farmers Branch.

