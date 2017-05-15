Mid America buys $2.7 billion in Ginnie MSRs
Mid America Mortgage Inc. in Addison, Texas, has purchased a $2.7 billion portfolio of Ginnie Mae mortgage servicing rights that its subservicer, LoanCare, took possession of Tuesday. The loans involved are partially distressed.
