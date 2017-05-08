Michael Salerno has been appointed General Manager for Neighborhood Services at Omni Frisco Hotel...
Michael Salerno will serve as general manager for Neighborhood Services overseeing all financial, managerial and operational aspects of the American fare dining establishment. A North Texas native, Salerno brings more than 10 years of leadership experience in food and beverage to the Omni Frisco Hotel.
