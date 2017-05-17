Luxury Cinepolis movie theater in Euless eyes summer opening

The signs are up and hiring has started at the new Cinepolis movie theater at Glade Parks in Euless, which is aiming for a mid-July opening. Cinepolis USA, based in Addison, has said the Euless theater will have 12 screens and feature luxury amenities such as plush automated recliners, a bar and gourmet snacks.

