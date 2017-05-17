Luxury Cinepolis movie theater in Eul...

Luxury Cinepolis movie theater in Euless eyes summer opening

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The signs are up and hiring has started at the new Cinepolis movie theater at Glade Parks in Euless, which is aiming for a mid-July opening. Cinepolis USA, based in Addison, has said the Euless theater will have 12 screens and feature luxury amenities such as plush automated recliners, a bar and gourmet snacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Addison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 4 hr texas pete 386
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 4 hr West 1,506
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 7 hr Maureen Dowd 28
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr guest 1,620
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) 22 hr Myra 47
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) Mon _Zoey_ 1,122
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Mon Lummox 9,783
See all Addison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Addison Forum Now

Addison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Addison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Addison, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC