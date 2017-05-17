'Fat and frail' seniors benefit from right exercise combo
A study released on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 suggests that heavy seniors who want to lose pound... New study finds the HPV vaccine that helps prevent cervical cancer in women also might lower the risk in young men of oral infections that can cause mouth and throat cancers. New study finds the HPV vaccine that helps prevent cervical cancer in women also might lower the risk in young men of oral infections that can cause mouth and throat cancers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Addison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|31 min
|bsmathis
|5
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|391
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|1,625
|Jesuit Dallas condemns video of student making ...
|11 hr
|Steve Mason at XL...
|1
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|11 hr
|Darcy
|6
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|23 hr
|West
|1,506
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Wed
|Maureen Dowd
|28
Find what you want!
Search Addison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC