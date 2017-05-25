'Fat and frail' seniors benefit from right exercise combo
A study released on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 suggests that heavy seniors who want to lose pound... CHICAGO - Heavy seniors who want to lose pounds safely shouldn't skip the weight machines or the treadmill, new research suggests. Experts have worried about recommending weight loss to older, obese people because it speeds up bone and muscle loss, increasing the danger of falls and broken bones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Addison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|2 min
|Yup fart
|151
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|4 hr
|Hang the SOB
|36
|Boycott WBAP 820 Advertisers (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Ragnar Danneskjold
|129
|Dallas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|Life
|3
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|guest
|1,643
|Slop em good, good God!!!
|14 hr
|doG mnaDde lyoH r...
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|WarForOil
|9,787
Find what you want!
Search Addison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC