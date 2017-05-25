'Fat and frail' seniors benefit from right exercise combo

A study released on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 suggests that heavy seniors who want to lose pound... CHICAGO - Heavy seniors who want to lose pounds safely shouldn't skip the weight machines or the treadmill, new research suggests. Experts have worried about recommending weight loss to older, obese people because it speeds up bone and muscle loss, increasing the danger of falls and broken bones.

