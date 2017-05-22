'Fat and frail' seniors benefit from right exercise combo
A study released on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 suggests that heavy seniors who want to lose pound... For the first time, US women in their early 30s have eclipsed younger moms to become the group with the highest birth rate. For the first time, US women in their early 30s have eclipsed younger moms to become the group with the highest birth rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Addison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|8 min
|Victor
|23
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|79
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|427
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|guest
|1,640
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|18 hr
|texas pete
|192
|Do you listen to 97.1 the eagle (Feb '08)
|May 20
|I enjoy music
|7
|Review: Knox Furniture Gallery (Jun '15)
|Sep '16
|bennie123
|4
Find what you want!
Search Addison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC