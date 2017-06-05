Daseke to Begin Employee Stock Grants...

Daseke to Begin Employee Stock Grants in June

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Transport Topics

Flatbed group Daseke Inc. announced some of the details associated with its grant of publicly traded shares to employees, especially drivers. Beginning in June, the Addison, Texas-based corporation will make its first grants to employees who have been with the firm since Dec. 31, the company said in a May 23 statement.

