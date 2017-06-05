Daseke to Begin Employee Stock Grants in June
Flatbed group Daseke Inc. announced some of the details associated with its grant of publicly traded shares to employees, especially drivers. Beginning in June, the Addison, Texas-based corporation will make its first grants to employees who have been with the firm since Dec. 31, the company said in a May 23 statement.
