Creekwalk Village shopping center in Plano sold and other top real estate transactions
Creekwalk Village, a 174,484-square-foot shopping center in Plano, has been purchased by an East Coast Investor for $24.5 million. The retail center on 15th Street near U.S. Highway 75 is anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy and Barnes & Noble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Addison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|3 min
|nancy p
|111
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|9 min
|neighbor
|1,834
|Missing Person Nick Truckenbrodt
|12 hr
|Jtruck01
|1
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Chief Umser Charm...
|12
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Tue
|EBT Face TAZZ Hanna
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|WarForOil
|9,830
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|Tue
|LAVON AFFAIR
|4
Find what you want!
Search Addison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC