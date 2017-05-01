Continue reading Coppell leader tapped as next assistant city manager in Denton

Continue reading Coppell leader tappe...

Mario Canizares, deputy city manager for the City of Coppell, will start his new job as assistant city manager of Denton Wednesday, May 24. The announcement comes less than a week after Jon Fortune put in his resignation as assistant city manager to take a job in Dallas. Todd Hileman, Denton's city manager, said in a press release Canizares' experiences in Coppell, Addison and other cities around the state will make him a good fit for Denton.

