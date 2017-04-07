Mary Kay Names New Chief Scientific Officer
Mary Kay Inc. has named Dr. Lucy Gildea as chief scientific officer at the company's global headquarters in Addison, TX. Gildea will lead the global R&D function and develop and execute Mary Kay's global product strategy and innovation pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HAPPI/Household & PP Industry.
Comments
Add your comments below
Addison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|4 hr
|Mike Rawlings
|1
|CenterPoint Apartments Tenant DIED in Dallas. T...
|4 hr
|Mark Cuban
|3
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|1,374
|Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1...
|17 hr
|InhalePharts
|14
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Thu
|WarForOil
|9,725
|Heres to us
|Thu
|airplane
|3
|111 Travelocity horrid service
|Thu
|dont trust travel...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Addison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC