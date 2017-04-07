Mary Kay Names New Chief Scientific O...

Mary Kay Names New Chief Scientific Officer

Mary Kay Inc. has named Dr. Lucy Gildea as chief scientific officer at the company's global headquarters in Addison, TX. Gildea will lead the global R&D function and develop and execute Mary Kay's global product strategy and innovation pipeline.

