Mary Kay appoints new chief scientific officer

Direct sales beauty player Mary Kay has appointed Dr. Lucy Gildea as the chief scientific officer for its global operations, putting her in charge of the company's aggressive innovation pipeline. Dr. Gildea will be based at the company's global headquarters in Addison, Texas, which is a 20 minute drive away from its brand new research and development facility in Lewisville, which is due to be completed in the first half of 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cosmetics Design.