Mary Kay appoints new chief scientifi...

Mary Kay appoints new chief scientific officer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cosmetics Design

Direct sales beauty player Mary Kay has appointed Dr. Lucy Gildea as the chief scientific officer for its global operations, putting her in charge of the company's aggressive innovation pipeline. Dr. Gildea will be based at the company's global headquarters in Addison, Texas, which is a 20 minute drive away from its brand new research and development facility in Lewisville, which is due to be completed in the first half of 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cosmetics Design.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Addison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 11 min guest 1,397
who is (s)kylerlo 9 hr Aynon1 1
for pain meds (Sep '11) Sun looking4big 9
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Sun Amy Shumer 3
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Sun WarForOil 9,727
News Mega March Organizers Prepare for Large Crowds Sun ThomasA 2
Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o... Sat Sir Master 4
See all Addison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Addison Forum Now

Addison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Addison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Addison, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,416 • Total comments across all topics: 280,210,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC