Leading Off
Jury Deliberation Begins in John Wiley Price Trial. Today, jurors will start discussing whether they believe the prosecution's flawed case , that Price accepted more than $1 million worth of bribes, or whether they buy into the defense's story, that Price didn't disclose the payments because they were loan repayments that don't need to be reported to the IRS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Addison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|38 min
|WarForOil
|9,758
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|guest
|1,487
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|9 hr
|Justicia
|136
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|9 hr
|pshun2404
|5
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|10 hr
|everyone knows be...
|14
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Tue
|B- Moore
|1
|Do you listen to 97.1 the eagle (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Anon
|6
Find what you want!
Search Addison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC