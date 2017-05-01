Joanie Schultz to Make First Mark on ...

Joanie Schultz to Make First Mark on WaterTower Theatre With Play About the Stonewall Riots

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Dallas Observer

Joanie Schultz loved WaterTower Theatre's tradition of producing edgy family dramas and musicals, so she's rolling with more of that for the 2017-2018 season. The new artistic director of WaterTower Theatre spent 20 years in the Windy City earning her master's and a reputation for producing edgy new work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Addison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
God bless donald trump white man back in of... 21 min Immigration 1
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 4 hr Laredo 1
Reporting Illegals At Apartment Complex (Jul '07) 6 hr Fed up 11
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 16 hr Now_What- 20
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 18 hr WarForOil 9,767
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) Tue guest 1,531
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... Tue R Smith 2
See all Addison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Addison Forum Now

Addison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Addison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Addison, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC