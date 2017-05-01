Here Are Two Dallas Records You Shoul...

Here Are Two Dallas Records You Should Get on Record Store Day

Record Store Day is Saturday, and should be celebrated at the brick-and-mortar record store of your choosing, be it Good Records, Josey Records, Spinster, Bill's, or one of the farther-flung but nonetheless worthy shops like Forever Young in Grand Prairie. We're not here to tell you where to shop.

