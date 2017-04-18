Hackers might have swiped customer data at popular Addison breakfast spot

If you've checked out the new Another Broken Egg cafe in Addison this year, you'll want to be alert to your credit card charges. Texas ABE Company LLC, which operates the popular breakfast and brunch spot, disclosed Tuesday that hackers breached the point-of-sale computer system at its Frankford Road location during two time periods -- Jan. 28 to March 8 and March 14-20.

