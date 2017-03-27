Mayoral candidates discuss their plan...

Mayoral candidates discuss their plans for Starkville

More agreement than disagreement was on view as candidates for mayor pitched their visions for the city's future during a Monday evening public forum. Johnny Moore, Damion Poe and Lynn Spruill are all Democrats seeking to succeed incumbent Parker Wiseman as mayor of Starkville.

