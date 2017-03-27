Mayoral candidates discuss their plans for Starkville
More agreement than disagreement was on view as candidates for mayor pitched their visions for the city's future during a Monday evening public forum. Johnny Moore, Damion Poe and Lynn Spruill are all Democrats seeking to succeed incumbent Parker Wiseman as mayor of Starkville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Addison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,337
|Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o...
|3 hr
|NFL
|1
|Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat...
|8 hr
|Dianne U
|1
|Grown man body slams young boy
|19 hr
|Dylan
|1
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|Tue
|Alex Wong
|141
|Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ...
|Mon
|jaime
|2
|Do you listen to 97.1 the eagle (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Anon
|6
Find what you want!
Search Addison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC