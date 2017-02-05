Monogram Residential Trust, Inc. (MORE) Upgraded to "Hold" by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Monogram Residential Trust, Inc. is a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in, develops and operates multifamily communities offering location and lifestyle amenities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Addison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Pizza in Dallas? The G.O.A.T. may be Loui...
|27 min
|Hillary Vomit
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|961
|1%s motorcycle club..and property of... (Mar '15)
|9 hr
|Cody coyote
|4
|something to do in Irving tx?
|14 hr
|matt
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Mark Cuban needs to leave Dallas
|20 hr
|Doc Pacino
|3
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|20 hr
|JeannieG25
|10
Find what you want!
Search Addison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC