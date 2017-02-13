MBS Productions Presents the World Pr...

MBS Productions Presents the World Premiere Comedy LOVE, LUST, & LIES

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

MBS Productions presents the world premiere comedy "Love, Lust, & Lies" by their resident playwright Alejandro de la Costa. The play runs from February 2, 2017 through February 26 2017 at the Stone Cottage Theatre, Addison Conference and Theatre Center, 15650 Addison Road, Addison, TX 75001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Addison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 min Inquisitor 1,105
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon 4 hr ShowPhartt 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 6 hr WarForOil 9,694
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) 9 hr ThomasA 49
Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14) 13 hr Tired of transplants 4
Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens 20 hr Dianne U 1
News Dallas City Council Brings Cite-and-Release for... 21 hr ThomasA 2
See all Addison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Addison Forum Now

Addison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Addison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iran
 

Addison, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC