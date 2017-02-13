MBS Productions presents the world premiere comedy "Love, Lust, & Lies" by their resident playwright Alejandro de la Costa. The play runs from February 2, 2017 through February 26 2017 at the Stone Cottage Theatre, Addison Conference and Theatre Center, 15650 Addison Road, Addison, TX 75001.

