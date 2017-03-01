DFW South Asian Film Festival Unveils Lineup, Schedule
The DFW South Asian Film Festival will return for its third year this March, as interest in cinema from that part of the world c ontinues to grow in North Texas . Closing night at the AMC Village on the Parkway theater in Addison, audiences will be able to catch the North American premiere of Doctor Rakhmabai, a biopic about one of India's first women doctors, and a feminist figure who fought for gender equality in that country.
