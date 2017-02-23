Commercial real estate transactions
B&B Family Partnership has purchased a 37,796-square-foot office and retail building 3201 Airport Freeway in Bedford from Aberfeldy Properties Inc. Renee Efimoff of Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors DFW brokered the sale with Greg Hoffman of Colliers International. Advenir Inc has purchased The Villages of Addison, a 264-unit apartment community at 17671 Addison Road just west of the Dallas North Tollway.
