Bar Louie opening second LI location
Based in Addison, Texas, the Bar Louie concept is marketed as a neighborhood bar and meeting place featuring handcrafted cocktails, local brews and a menu of casual food choices. Bar Louie is one of several national brands owned by private equity firm Sun Capital Partners, headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla.
