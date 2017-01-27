MBS Productions Presents LOVE, LUST, ...

MBS Productions Presents LOVE, LUST, & LIES

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

MBS Productions presents the world premiere comedy "Love, Lust, & Lies" by their resident playwright Alejandro de la Costa. The play runs from February 2, 2017 through February 26 2017 at the Stone Cottage Theatre, Addison Conference and Theatre Center, 15650 Addison Road, Addison, TX 75001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Addison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 hr guest 900
War for Oil where are you loser????? 17 hr WarForOil 24
Does Anyone Know Anthony Handy? (May '10) 20 hr Private 82 2
Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale Mon red snapper 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Mon WarForOil 9,689
michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09) Mon Matthew Houston 12
Poll Do you listen to 97.1 the eagle (Feb '08) Jan 19 Anon 6
See all Addison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Addison Forum Now

Addison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Addison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Addison, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,675,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC