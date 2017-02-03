Hand Drawn Pressing Brings New Technology To Vinyl Records
A new record pressing plant out of North Texas, Hand Drawn Pressing is just getting started, but have plans to churn out almost two million records by the end of the year. Here two of the company's top executives weigh in on the logic of opening a vinyl company in the digital age.
