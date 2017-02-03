Hand Drawn Pressing Brings New Techno...

Hand Drawn Pressing Brings New Technology To Vinyl Records

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Hypebot

A new record pressing plant out of North Texas, Hand Drawn Pressing is just getting started, but have plans to churn out almost two million records by the end of the year. Here two of the company's top executives weigh in on the logic of opening a vinyl company in the digital age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Addison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForOil 9,683
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr Zach 865
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX 6 hr TrumpWins 4
After Presidential recount Trump will win the P... 6 hr TrumpWins 7
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 6 hr TrumpWins 3
War for Oil where are you loser????? 6 hr TrumpWins 23
100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP 9 hr American 1
See all Addison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Addison Forum Now

Addison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Addison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Addison, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,415 • Total comments across all topics: 278,565,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC