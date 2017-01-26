Getting to know mayoral candidate Lynn Spruill
Property manager and retired pilot Lynn Spruill earlier this month qualified to enter the mayoral race in the city of Starkville - a city she has already spent extensive time serving. Prior to entering the race as a Democrat, Spruill served eight years as chief administrative officer for the city of Starkville.
