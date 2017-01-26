Getting to know mayoral candidate Lyn...

Getting to know mayoral candidate Lynn Spruill

Property manager and retired pilot Lynn Spruill earlier this month qualified to enter the mayoral race in the city of Starkville - a city she has already spent extensive time serving. Prior to entering the race as a Democrat, Spruill served eight years as chief administrative officer for the city of Starkville.

