Continue reading Report: Trump's infrastructure priorities include two big Texas projects

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Two big-ticket Texas transit projects are on a list of President Donald Trump's top infrastructure priorities, the Kansas City Star reported Tuesday. The list includes a high-speed rail line that would connect Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes and the long-sought Cotton Belt commuter line , which would connect Plano to DFW International Airport and provide Addison with rail service for the first time.

