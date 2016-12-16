The Birthday Party Project makes sure homeless children don't go uncelebrated for their special day
"It's my birthday party!" Shelmela Robinson's daughter London exclaimed when she finally arrived. "It's my birthday party!" For London, who was turning 5, it would be the first time she'd ever really had one - and it would come with the help of The Birthday Party Project , an Addison-based agency offering celebrations for homeless kids around the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Addison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|5 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|23
|Dickey's Pit Barbecue opens in Sunland Park
|5 hr
|Observer
|5
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|10 hr
|Ethos
|15
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|guest
|582
|Fast CASH NO SCAMS..
|16 hr
|Deon88
|5
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|19 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Wed
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Addison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC