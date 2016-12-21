Texas-based Birthday Party Project he...

Texas-based Birthday Party Project helps homeless children

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Valley Morning Star

"It's my birthday party!" Shelmela Robinson's daughter London exclaimed when she finally arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Addison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr guest 604
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 2 hr WarForOil 45
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Mon WarForOil 3
Hookers Mon Jim 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Dec 25 WarForOil 9,634
Review: Knox Furniture Gallery (Jun '15) Sep '16 bennie123 4
News Irving, Texas man indicted for running scheme t... (Jan '07) Aug '16 ghost 7
See all Addison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Addison Forum Now

Addison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Addison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Addison, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,176

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC