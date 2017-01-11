Stolen credit card investigation leads to human trafficking charges
In early December, Tyler fraud investigators began an investigation into a credit card abuse, where a stolen credit card was used to rent a room at a hotel near Highway 69 and N. Loop 323, according to Tyler spokesperson Don Martin. Upon initial contact with the suspects, investigators discovered that two young women, under 18, from Dallas were being trafficked for prostitution by two older men.
