New Artistic Directors Signal Big Changes at Theatre Three and WaterTower Theater
Joanie Schultz comes to Dallas by way of Chicago, where she built an impressive resume that included directing credits for world and regional premieres. Jeffrey Schmidt will fill the shoes of the late Jac Adler, founder and artistic director for the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Addison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|guest
|627
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|8 hr
|Eagle Eyes
|1
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|21 hr
|anonymous
|2
|City of Dallas Approves of Sex Club-Look Other Way (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Janet BARNES
|79
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Dec 31
|WarForOil
|9,640
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|Dec 30
|Earl in KY Jelly
|2
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Dec 29
|BOiaF
|1
Find what you want!
Search Addison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC